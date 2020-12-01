‘Vida’ Creator Tanya Saracho Launches Ojalá Productions Banner; Hires Ex-WB Exec Christine Dávila As Development Boss

EXCLUSIVE: Vida is over, but series creator Tanya Saracho now has a newly created production company and a former executive from Warner Bros content studio Stage 13 to help her run it.

Christine Dávila will be Head of Development and Production for Saracho’s Ojalá Productions. The hire of Dávila comes just over three months after Saracho inked a wide-ranging development deal with UCP. A deal with the Universal Studio Group unit that also includes the creation of a lab and incubator program for Latinx voices by the activist former playwright and showrunner.

“It is a dream come true to be able to bring such a talented, energetic, and accomplished Latina to help me kick off Ojalá,” currently UK located Saracho told Deadline today. “With Christine’s impeccable taste, undeniable intellect, and boundless spirit, the possibilities are endless for us!” she added.

“I’m grateful and truly invigorated to work with such an undeniable voice as Tanya’s,” Dávila said of the UTA-repped producer/writer. ‘Vida was a game changer and there is a lot more where that came from. She is intentional and unapologetic, and committed to supporting Latinx talent in all aspects of the industry and in the most inclusive way.”

Besides the work that the new company itself will do and Saracho’s participation in the recently launched Untitled Latinx Project group, Ojalá is a supportive amplifier all its own Roughly translating into “God willing” and brought to Spain by the Moors, Ojalá is one of former playwright Saracho’s favorite words – which makes perfect sense for a new shingle.

It also dives into Dávila’s strengths not only as a creative executive at Stage 13 most recently, but also in her previous involvement as a member of the programming teams of for the Sundance Film Festival, the LA Film Festival and the Morelia International Film Festival. Directly prior to joining the WB pod and overseeing the likes of the Emmy wining It’s Bruno!, Dávila laid the foundation for the Stateside division of the moveable feast that is Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal’s Ambulante documentary festival.

Since the acclaimed Vida ended its three-season run on Starz this spring, Saracho put on a mask and gloves for protection against the coronavirus and leap over the Atlantic for a professional sojourn. She is presently in lockdowned London working with musician and Stardust star Johnny Flynn on the Love Story pilot for UCP.

The concept is that the UCP show would focus on a single potentially heartbreaking tale a season with the first installment centering on long time Latinx friends who both become entangled with the same musician – hence the Saracho and Flynn creative pairing.

