Victoria Racimo Dies: ‘Prophecy’, ‘Falcon Crest’ Actress Was 69

Actress Victoria Racimo, who starred in John Frankenheimer’s 1979 horror sci-fi film Prophecy and Mike Nichols’ 1973 The Day of the Dolphin, died Nov. 29 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was 69.

A cause of death was not announced.

Through the 1960s to the 1990s, Racimo appeared in, among others, 1970’s The Magic Garden of Stanley Sweetheart starring Don Johnson, 1976’s High Velocity with Ben Gazzara, 1980’s Mountain Men with Charleston Heston, and, in 1987, the Jim Varney comedy Ernest Goes to Camp.

TV credits in the 1970s include Cannon, Mannix, Mod Squad, Kung Fu, Hawaii Five-0, Lou Grant, Doogie Howser, M.D., Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and, in recurring roles, The Chisholms (1980) and Falcon Crest (1983).

Following her acting career, Racimo turned to directing, writing and producing. She was Executive Producer of 2006’s HBO film Casi Casi, and, in 2015, produced and directed One Day, a documentary about Kentucky’s Our Mims Retirement Haven for thoroughbred racehorses and broodmares. A strong supporter of equine welfare and rescue, she co-wrote the 2017 book All the King’s Horses: The Equestrian Life of Elvis Presley.

Born in New York City of Filipino-Irish heritage, Racimo attended the High School of Performing Arts, Juilliard and Columbia University. She would later write about her show business roots: “My mother was a dancer and my father a musician. You know the expression ‘born in a trunk’ – my mother placed me in the bottom drawer of her steamer trunk – long enough so that my parents could honestly quote that expression about how I began. I still have that trunk in storage.”