Vice Media’s International President Dominique Delport Exits After Nearly Three Years

EXCLUSIVE: Dominique Delport, Vice Media’s president of international and global chief revenue officer, has stepped down after nearly three years.

Deadline hears that Delport has not completely left the business and will continue to advise Vice on a part-time basis through his new consultancy company Arduina Partners. Outside of Vice, Arduina has four other clients and Delport is also mentoring three startups, mixing artificial intelligence and intellectual property.

Delport joined Vice in May 2018 after 17 years with entertainment group Vivendi and advertising company Havas. In his dual role, which will not be replaced, he helped oversee Vice’s global footprint, not least its London-headquartered production unit Vice Studios, which is run by former Refinery29 executive Kate Ward.

He worked closely with Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc to help shed the “bro culture” image that existed under co-founder Shane Smith, but its plans to turn a profit in 2020 are likely to have been made more difficult by the pandemic, though it remains on track to do so. Vice laid off 155 employees in May, the majority of whom were based outside of the U.S. and worked in the company’s digital operations.

As well as stepping down from his post, Delport is now no longer a director at Vice-owned Pulse Films, which made Sky/AMC drama Gangs Of London and Netflix’s The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann. He is also no longer a director at Vice agency Edition Worldwide.

Delport told Deadline: “I had a fantastic run at Vice these nearly three years and it’s a bittersweet feeling to leave such a talented team but I will stay a shareholder and business partner. 2021 will be a year of consolidation in Europe and globally for media/entertainment and advertising industries. And I want to fully take part of this accelerated digitization post-Covid.”