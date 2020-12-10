ViacomCBS International Chief David Lynn Steps Down; Raffaele Annecchino Elevated

ViacomCBS Networks International president and CEO David Lynn is stepping down after 24 years with the company, while Raffaele Annecchino has been hired in his place.

ViacomCBS said the switch is effective immediately, with 23-year ViacomCBS veteran Annecchino being elevated from the role of president of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

He inherits an empire from Lynn that includes UK public broadcaster Channel 5, Network 10 in Australia, Colors in India, and Viacom International Studios. In short, Annecchino is now responsible for all of ViacomCBS’s operations outside the U.S., reporting to CEO Bob Bakish.

Bakish said: “I want to extend my deepest thanks to David for his many contributions over the past two decades, from integrating the international portfolios of CBS and Viacom to overseeing the launch of Viacom International Studios, including the acquisition of Ananey and repositioning the division to enable the continued expansion of our global streaming offerings. I’m grateful for his dedication and leadership and wish him the best as he starts this next chapter.”

On Annecchino, he added: “In recent years, Raffaele has taken on increased responsibility, demonstrating strategic and operational expertise that extends across a wide variety of geographies and platforms.

Lynn said: “It’s been an honor and a privilege to spend the greatest part of my career at ViacomCBS. From my early days at Comedy Central and Nickelodeon to more recently managing teams across our global portfolio, I’ve benefitted from working with the most dynamic, talented team in the industry – who in this most challenging year succeeded in transforming the business for the next important phase of growth.”