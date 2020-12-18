VH1 To Simulcast ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Premiere On The CW, MTV, PopTV And Logo

In an effort to bolster synergy between ViacomCBS brands, VH1 is set to simulcast the upcoming season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race on The CW Network, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo. This marks the first time in 12 years that the Emmy-winning reality competition will expand its broadcast audience. The drag queen competition will ring in the “Ru” year on January 1, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The 13 queens set to hit the runway and compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” include Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner, and Utica Queen. Because RuPaul likes to keep fans and the queens on their toes, the season premiere will also include a new twist. The queens must immediately go head-to-head on the mainstage to defend their place in the competition with six lip syncs for their lives.

The popular Emmy-winning behind-the-scenes aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following the season premiere at 9:30pm ET/PT only on VH1. Beginning December 25 fans will be able to catch up on every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race with a marathon of seasons 1-12 on Logo. Ahead of the highly anticipated New Year’s Day premiere, fans can also tune in to VH1’s “Very Ru Year” movie marathon that will include Clueless, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Mamma Mia. Season 12 winner, Jaida Essence Hall and “Miss Congeniality,” Heidi ‘N Closet are set to host.