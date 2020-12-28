VH1 Ru-veals Surprising And Socially Distanced Preview Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13

VH1 is ready to ring in the “Ru Year” with Season 13 of the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race. The drag reality competition is set to make its season premiere on January 1, 2021 at 8PM ET/PT on VH1 and will simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo. For those of you who can’t wait that long, VH1 has given audiences a 10-minute preview of the season premiere which includes some socially distanced changes for the judges and a surprise for the competing queens.

The preview, like previous seasons, includes the grand entrance of each queen as they enter the “werk room” with a memorable one-liner. We are first introduced to Kandy Muse (who seems to be one who is ready to stir up some drama) before the fine-feathered Joey Jay steps on to the scene — but then that’s it. The two queens are told to report to the mainstage where we see RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews sitting at a new judges’ panel with plastic dividers to keep them safe and socially distanced — Mathews even brought a squeegee to keep the partitions clean.

As they step on to the mainstage, Kandy Muse and Joey Jay learn a surprising twist for this season’s queens. For the first time in Drag Race “herstory”, the queens must immediately go head-to-head on the mainstage to defend their place in the competition with six lip syncs for their lives. As a result, some will stay and some will get the “pork chop”.

Watch the preview above.