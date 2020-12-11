VFX Company Outpost Opens LA Studio & Hires DNEG Exec As MD

EXCLUSIVE: UK-headquartered VFX outfit Outpost is set to open a studio in Los Angeles in early 2021. The new facility will be run by former DNEG exec Andy Williams who has joined as MD, LA.

Williams served as VFX Executive producer on Amazon’s Star Trek: Picard and the Emmy-nominated Westworld and was key to DNEG’s episodic footprint across North America as well as its growing Virtual Production business.

At Outpost, he will be tasked with building a core team to supply VFX to film and TV projects from the new LA facility. Alongside the UK, the company also has operations in Montreal and APAC.

Outpost’s clients include Netflix, Amazon, Universal, HBO and Apple and its recent work includes on News Of The World, The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness and Watchmen.

“Joining the team at this time feels like a perfect fit,” said Williams. “Outpost is of a scale and calibre that can service the biggest shows with the care and personal service of a boutique. I think the partnership studios have with vendors is just as important as the quality of the work and I’ve seen how remarkably Outpost performs on both fronts.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about assembling this team with some of the best creative talent in the world. We can see opportunities here that are unique to Los Angeles – to add proximity to our clients and enhance Outpost’s offering. We exist to help solve problems and add creative value for filmmakers, and are eager to offer these services to them locally in LA.”

Outpost Founder & CEO, Duncan McWilliam, added: “Andy has an established reputation for delivering astonishing visual effects projects and forming lasting relationships with directors, producers and showrunners at the forefront of film and episodic.

“We’re delighted to welcome someone of Andy’s experience and character to Outpost. With his network, local knowledge and proximity to LA-based filmmakers we’re establishing a solid platform on which to create a skilled VFX team that can help build upon the Outpost brand locally to our clients.”