‘Veep’ Cast Reunites For Virtual Table Read To Support Voter Turnout For Georgia Runoffs

Selina Meyer and the entire Veep gang are back! Julia Louis-Dreyfus and showrunner David Mandel have been teasing the virtual read all week which will feature original cast members and a couple of special guests performing the “Mother” episode from Season 5. The event takes place tonight at 8pm ET and helps support voter turnout in the Georgia Senate Runoffs.

This marks another virtual reunion for the Emmy-winning HBO comedy as Louis-Dreyfus and company gathered online in October to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin during the general election.

“We’re ready to perform the “Mother” episode for #VeepUncut and #ShowUpForGeorgia while we’re at it.” wrote Louis-Dreyfus on Instagram. “Book your spot at ShowUpForGeorgia.com (link in bio) and support @AmericaVotes’ voter turnout campaign in the Georgia runoffs. Tomorrow night at 8PM ET!”

Louis-Dreyfus points out that the episode for tonight’s table read is available HBOMax. The virtual table read will feature the uncut script from the episode which spotlights a recount in a presidential election — something that is wildly relevant.

Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Timothy Simons, Clea DuVall, Matt Walsh, Gary Cole and Sarah Sutherland, Sufe Bradshaw will join Louis-Dreyfus and Mandel for the table read. to add to all of this greatness, Stephen Colbert, Don Cheadle, Mark Hamill, Paul Scheer, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt and Bryan Cranston will also make cameos during the table read.

The event comes ahead of the December 7 deadline to register to vote in Georgia. Other important dates to take note of for the runoffs include early in-person voting on December 14 and January 5, 2021, which is Election Day.

To sign up for the event visit ShowUpForGeorgia.com.