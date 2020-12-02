‘Vantage Point’ TV Series Based On Movie In Works At NBC From Barry Levy, Josh Berman & Neal H. Moritz

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing Vantage Point, a character-driven thriller drama series based on the 2008 Sony movie. The TV adaptation comes from the film’s writer, Barry Levy, and producer, Neil H. Moriz via his Original Film, as well as Josh Berman’ Osprey Productions and Sony Pictures TV where Berman and Moritz have overall deals.

Levy Courtesy photo

The film, which starred Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox, Forest Whitaker, William Hurt and Sigourney Weaver, told the story of an assassination attempt on the President of the United States through the vantage points of different characters.

Here is how the TV series is described: In the age of fake news, the truth can seem inadequate at best and skewed at worst. By embracing a multitude of different perspectives – ranging from government operatives to civilian informants to innocent bystanders – viewers will find themselves in the unique position of deciding what actually happened.

Josh Berman Courtesy photo

Levy executive produces with Berman and Jen Robinson via Osprey Productions, Moritz and Pavun Shetty via Original Film and Carla Kettner. Osprey and Original produce; Sony TV is the studio.

The 2008 movie, directed by Pete Travis, grossed $152 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. (Watch a trailer below.)

Levy recently wrote on the second season of Sony TV’s series L.A.’s Finest for Spectrum Originals. Previously, he served as an executive producer on Crackle’s StartUp. On the feature side, he wrote Paranoia, starring Harrison Ford and Liam Hemsworth. He is repped by A3, Fourth Wall Management and Allison Binder at Goodman Genow.

Osprey Prods. also has The Long Haul, a mother-daughter trucking drama with writer Katie Lovejoy, set at Fox with a script-to-series commitment, as well as a medical drama from The Good Doctor writer-producer David Renaud in development at ABC and climate change drama Antarctica in the works at CBS. Additionally, Osprey has several streaming projects in development, including The Gordita Chronicles, a coming-of-age kids and family comedy with Claudia Forestieri and Zoe Saldana, which is in contention at HBO Max.

Original Films is behind the hit Amazon series The Boys, CBS’ S.W.A.T. and the Netflix animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

Sony TV has two other series adaptation of studio movies in the works at NBC, Finding Forrester and Fried Green Tomatoes, with Reba McEntire attached to star in the latter.