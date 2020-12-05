Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Has Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Exiting After Eight Years

In a long Instagram post, Jax Taylor revealed today that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are not returning for another season of reality show Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor has been on the Bravo series for eight seasons, with his wife clocking in at five seasons. The show is centered on the West Hollywood restaurant SUR. No reason was given for the departures.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Jax wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.”

He added: “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,”

Jax saluted “@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend.”

Vanderpump Rules already had seen Jax co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni leave in June of this year because of various controversies.