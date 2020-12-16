Van Jones & Meghan McCain Join Timely Documentary ‘The Reunited States’, Dark Star Picks Up Domestic

EXCLUSIVE: Political commentator Van Jones and The View co-host Meghan McCain have joined timely documentary The Reunited States about bridging the political and racial divides in the U.S.

Jones and McCain are joining as executive producers.

Dark Star has picked up the film’s domestic rights and will release from January 29, the week after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Subjects of the film include Susan Bro, who’s daughter Heather Heyer was killed when a car drove through a crowd of counter-protestors at the infamous Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally three years ago today; Steven Olikara, the founder of the Millenial Action Project, a bipartisan coalition of 1,500 young lawmakers; Greg Orman, an independent politician who ran for Governor of Kansas in 2018; and David and Erin Leaverton, a Republican couple who travelled to all fifty states with their three kids in an RV in an effort to understand how to heal national divisions.

The documentary follows Bro on her quest for social justice from the first anniversary of the Charlottesville rally up until her recent work with Congress to pass the bipartisan Khalid Jabara-Heather Heyer NO HATE Act.

Director Ben Rekhi previously worked as VP of Acquisitions for international sales company IM Global before directing The Ashram, starring Melissa Leo, and BRON Studios-backed Watch List, a true-crime thriller set against the extra-judicial killings in the Philippines.

Said Jones, the former White House advisor who advocates for bi-partisan solutions via his company DreamCorps: “As this election has shown, we’re still a nation deeply divided. Not just around politics; but around region, race, gender, religion, and socioeconomic factors. What makes The Reunited States so powerful is that it actually gives us solutions of how to approach these problems. It shows us what it means to ‘bridge the divide.

“[The film] reminds us that, if we’re going to bring our country together, each and every one of us has a role to play.”

McCain added: “When Van brought this film to me, I was so moved by it not just as someone deeply concerned about polarization, but as a mother pondering what kind of country my daughter would grow up in. What I love about this film is that it shows us that no matter where you are on the political spectrum – right, left or center – there is a path forward together. The Reunited States gives us something we all need right now: hope.”

The documentary was inspired by the book The Reunited States Of America: How to Bridge The Partisan Divide by Mark Gerzon, who served as a consulting producer and also appears in the film.

The Exchange handles sales on the film, which played this year as the Cinequest Film Festival opener and also at the Atlanta DocuFest and the United Nations Association Film Festival. Rekhi is repped by Roar.