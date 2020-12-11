‘Upload’: Josh Banday Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of Amazon Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Ivan on the upcoming season of Amazon’s Upload. Josh Banday, who recurred as the character in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the second season of the sci-fi comedy series from The Office creator Greg Daniels.

Banday’s Ivan works the night shift at Horizen and takes over for Nora (Andy Allo) when she is done with her shift. He appeared in seven episodes in the first season.

Created by Daniels, Upload, starring Robbie Amell, Allegra Edwards and Allo, takes place in the near future, where people can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. The series follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company’s “Lakeview.”

Once uploaded, Nathan meets his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Allo), who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide but quickly becomes his friend and confidante, helping him navigate this new digital extension of life.

Upload is executive produced by Daniels, along with Howard Klein.

Banday has previously guest-starred on Mom, The Big Bang Theory, Man With a Plan and Love, among others. On the film side he was recently seen in You Get Me for Awesomeness, with Bella Thorne and Halston Sage. He also has a lead role in the upcoming film, Ctrl Al Delete. Banday is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management.