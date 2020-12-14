Amazon Studios Sets Action-Comedy ‘Uncle Wick’ With Will Graham Directing & Gabe Delahaye Scripting

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has acquired the Field Trip Productions-produced action-comedy Uncle Wick. Pic is to be written by Gabe Delahaye, and will be directed by Will Graham. Graham and Hailey Wierengo of Field Trip Productions are producing. Uncle Wick marks Delahaye’s feature writing debut and Graham’s feature directorial debut after cutting their teeth in TV.

Uncle Wick follows Benji Stone, a lovable but deeply unpopular 16-year-old, who is pulled into an international assassination plot by his uncle, a retired undercover assassin charged with babysitting him for a weekend.

Delahaye is currently co-producing the FOX sitcom The Great North, which was already renewed for a second season ahead of its February 2021 premiere. He recently developed the IFC pilots Little Forks and The Last Hotel Detective. He also co-created and starred in Gabe & Max Need Help for Amazon. Previously, he served as an Executive Story Editor on HBO Max sitcom Close Enough, which was renewed for a second season in August 2020.

Field Trip Productions was founded in 2017 by writer/director/show runner Graham and former UTA agent Wierengo. The company is currently producing multiple series through their first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios, including A League of Their Own, with Graham serving as co-creator and co-show runner alongside Abbi Jacobson; and Daisy Jones and the Six with Hello Sunshine. The company has set up numerous other projects at Amazon as well as HBO, FX, Apple and Disney+. Field Trip has carved out a unique role in the industry by focusing on serving the artists they work with, building a community and approaching development in unique ways.

Graham previously directed and executive produced episodes of Amazon’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series Mozart in the Jungle. He also wrote multiple episodes of Amazon’s comedy series Alpha House. Graham was one of the original founders of The Onion’s Onion News Network web series, and won a Peabody Award for his directing and executive producing work on the show in 2008. He subsequently served as show runner on IFC’s The Onion News Network series. Additionally, he co-created The Onion Presents: The News, which was one of Amazon Studios’ first pilot slate projects; and directed and executive produced the series Onion SportsDome on Comedy Central.

Wierengo previously worked as an agent in UTA’s Independent Film Group for nine years, where she focused on the packaging, financing and sales of successful indie features including The Big Sick, Certain Women, 20th Century Women, Morris From America and Hello, My Name is Doris.

Delahaye, Graham, and Field Trip are all represented by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment. Delahaye is also represented by Ginsburg Daniels. Graham and Field Trip are also represented by attorney Bruce Gellman at Hansen Jacobson.