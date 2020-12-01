UK’s National Theatre Launches Streaming Service

The National Theatre, the UK stage company, has launched a dedicated streaming service following the success of its filmed productions on YouTube during lockdown.

Bespoke platform National Theatre at Home will be available worldwide and launches with productions including Phèdre with Helen Mirren, Othello with Adrian Lester and the Young Vic’s Yerma with Billie Piper. New titles from the archive will be added each month, including previous National Theatre Live broadcasts as well as plays filmed for the NT’s Archive that will be released online for the first time, such as Lucy Kirkwood’s Mosquitoes with Olivia Colman and Inua Ellams’ new version of Chekhov’s Three Sisters.

Viewers can subscribe monthly or annually for £9.98 per month or £99.98 per year. They can also rent shows one-off for a 72-hour window for £5.99 for archive and £7.99 for NT Live. The platform will be available for Apple, Google, Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV services.

The National Theatre first began digital streaming during the UK’s initial COVID lockdown when theaters and cinemas were closed, making a variety of productions available for free on its YouTube channel. They were watched more than 15 million times and reached 173 countries.

“With the agreement from artists, we are now able to showcase an extraordinary range of fantastic NT Live productions and, for the first time, some treasured plays from our NT Archive,” said NT executive director Lisa Burger. “This is a really exciting day for the National Theatre as we launch a major, online streaming destination for our filmed theatre productions which we hope will continue to provide audiences with the power and joy of theatre for as long as it is needed.”