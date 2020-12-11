UK Indie Pic ‘Kate & Jake’ Sets Cast; WarnerMedia Names Head Of Kids EMEA; Channel 5 Orders Drama Brace – Global Briefs

UK Indie Pic Sets Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Crissy Rock, Paul Barber and Kayleigh-Paige Rees will lead the cast of UK indie movie Kate & Jake. The pic is being helmed by Jack McLoughlin, his feature debut, and is based on the filmmaker’s own experiences of love and loss. It is privately funded and will shoot in the UK from January. Rees, known for her role in ITV drama Sanditon, is producing the project through her banner Raspberry Films alongside Thomas Griffiths, with Debbie Honeywood as executive producer. Rock is most recognized for her role as Maggie Conlan in the 1994 film Ladybird and is also a stand-up comedian and author. Barber is known for playing Denzil in Only Fools And Horses as well as his role as Horse in The Full Monty.

WarnerMedia Appoints Head Of Kids EMEA

WarnerMedia has appointed Vanessa Brookman to the new role of Head of Kids EMEA. She will report to Priya Dogra, President, WarnerMedia EMEA & Asia (excl. China) and Tom Ascheim, President, Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (KYAC). Brookman, who has been with WarnerMedia for nearly six years in senior content, brands, digital and creative roles, assumes a newly created position which for the first time brings together the operational, editorial and creative responsibilities for all kids content and channel brands in EMEA into a single remit. The portfolio includes the Cartoon Network brand as well as Boomerang, Boing and Cartoonito, as well as associated digital properties on third-party and on owned WarnerMedia streaming platforms.

Channel 5 Orders Brace Of New Dramas

ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5 has commissioned two new dramas from Clapperboard, the scripted company owned by Chalkboard, which made ratings success Cold Call for the broadcaster. BAFTA-nominated Gareth Tunley will write and direct Deadline, a four-part series about a journalist falling in love with the femme fatale he is supposed to be dispassionately profiling for his newspaper. Barunka O’Shaughnessy and Mike Benson have also created four-part Teacher, which follows a teacher whose life unravels after being accused of a drunken sexual encounter with one of her pupils. Deadline is produced in association with Night Train Media with distribution being handled by Abacus Media Rights.