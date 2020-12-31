Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Michael Sheen Hands Back Honor From The Queen To Avoid Being Labelled A “Hypocrite”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

UK Comedian John Bishop Shares Christmas Day Covid Diagnosis: “This Is The Worst Illness I Have Ever Had”

John Bishop
AP

John Bishop, the UK comedian and TV personality, says he and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been “flattened by the virus”.

In a Twitter post, Bishop revealed the couple had received their positive diagnosis on Christmas Day and that he had been experiencing strong symptoms, despite being fit and a non-smoker.

“This is the worst illness I have ever had, debilitating headaches, muscle joint and even skin pain, dizziness, nausea, no appetite, incredibly chronic fatigue,” He wrote. “My wife and I are fit non-smokers and it’s flattened us. I don’t wish this on anyone.”


Bishop becomes the latest in a long line of UK celebs to contract coronavirus. The country is experiencing a new peak of daily infections following the discovery of a more aggressive strain of the virus which has spread rapidly in certain areas.

While hospital admissions and deaths are both on the rise and the nation has widely entered a strict lockdown, renewed hope was offered yesterday when a second vaccine, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, was approved and is set to have 530,000 doses rolled out from Monday, January 4, following the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which has already begun being administered.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad