Ty Jordan Dies: Star Pac-12 Running Back From Utah Dies By Gunshot At 19

Ty Jordan, the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year from the University of Utah, has died at age 19. He suffered a gunshot wound while visiting his home in Texas, the school said.

The Denton, Texas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at 10:38 PM ET on Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jordan, who had been shot one time. Life-saving measures on the scene were applied, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Following a preliminary investigation, we do believe that this was an accidental shooting, where the victim accidentally shot himself,” Denton Police Department public information officer Allison Beckwith told ESPN.

Jordan ran for 597 yards with six touchdowns on 83 carries in five games for Utah.

“On behalf of the entire University of Utah, our love and condolences to Ty Jordan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches. We are devastated by this heartbreaking news. To watch Ty on the field was to be thrilled by his athleticism and talent. Rest In Peace, Ty,” Utah President Ruth V. Watkins said in a tweeted statement Saturday.

Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said the team is devastated.

“Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us,” Whittingham said in a statement. “He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Jordan was part of the All-Pac-12 second team. He ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards and third in rushing yards per game. Jordan was the first Utah freshman to have three consecutive 100-yard rushing games since 1995.