Twitter Updates Its Warning Labels On Political Tweets To Reflect Biden Certification

Twitter has updated its warning labels on tweets that don’t affirm that Joe Biden is the president-elect.

In a move that has enraged conservatives who contend the election has not been conceded or finally determined, Twitter has changed its label from claims of election fraud were “disputed” to the newer “Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election.”

The new language has been applied to President Donald Trump’s tweets as of Saturday, and the company said it will be applied to any future tweets that do the same.

“Following certification of the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election, we’ve updated our label to reflect thee latest information,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio said.

Twitter said last month it labeled 300,000 tweets for content that was disputed or misleading around the election.

While the electoral college has certified the state elections, several Senators have said they plan to challenge the election process when Congress resumes in early January. That could potentially lead to the House and Senate taking a vote to finally determine the winner of the presidential election.

