‘Twenties’ Star Jojo T. Gibbs Joins Daisy Edgar-Jones & Sebastian Stan In Legendary Thriller ‘Fresh’

EXCLUSIVE: Jojo T. Gibbs is set to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan in Fresh, the social thriller from Legendary, writer Lauryn Kahn and director Mimi Cave.

Legendary picked up the project earlier this year with Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, both of whom produced Kahn’s romantic comedy Ibiza for Netflix, attached to produce the pic. Plot details are being kept under wraps as production is slated to begin in January.

Jonica “Jojo” T. Gibbs in ‘Twenties’ Michael Kubeisy/BET

Gibbs currently toplines the BET comedy series, Twenties, created by Emmy winner Lena Waithe She plays Hattie, a queer black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles. It’s the first show on the network to portray a masculine-presenting, openly gay character as the lead. Twenties ranks as the No.1 new comedy series on cable for African-Americans 18-49 and was renewed for a second season.

Gibbs, who has appeared in several episodes of the Freeform series Good Trouble and has done stand-up on many stages across Los Angeles, including opening for Dave Chapelle at The Comedy Store, is repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.