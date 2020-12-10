‘Turner & Hooch’: First Look At Canine Co-Lead Hooch In Disney+ Series Reboot

Meet the new Hooch. During Disney’s Investor Day, the company shared a first look at the dog sharing top billing in Turner & Hooch, Disney+’s upcoming series reboot of the classic 1989 comedy feature, from 20th Television.

Like the movie, the hourlong series centers on Scott Turner, played by Josh Peck, who now is a U.S. marshal — versus the police detective played by Tom Hanks in the movie. When the ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, Hooch, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.

Tom Hanks and Beasley Everett

In the movie, Hooch was portrayed by Beasley the Dog, a Dogue de Bordeaux (French Mastiff), who died in 1992 at age 14. In the 12-episode series from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, the role is played by five different dogs of the same breed: Arnie, Hammer, Obi, Cyd and Mya. (It is Hammer in character above.) Here are the canine actors’ resumes and signature traits:

ARNIE — Arnie is the most affectionate of the bunch. He’s sweet, silly and loves to make a genuine connection with humans, especially kids. His biggest strength and favorite part of the job is speaking, or “consecutive barking.”

HAMMER — Of all the pups, Hammer is the most like the “Hooch” character in real life. He’s sweet, goofy, and is the best at pulling on a leash—just like Hooch! He loves action and finds stationary, precision work uninteresting. He’s also confident and athletic, making him the best at stunts.

OBI — Obi has a long list of impressive accomplishments, including winning Best in Breed at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, but his proudest accomplishment is being father to Cyd (also on Team Hooch). As the oldest member of the team, he is smart, focused, and a real thinker. He’s also playful and toy crazy, and loves to let out his inner puppy.

CYD — Cyd is Obi’s son, and the youngest member of Team Hooch. He excels at the stationary, precision work and he is the King of rollovers and belly ups for belly rubs. His charming nature brings out the flirty, playful side of other pups he works with on the show—both on and off camera.

MYA — Mya is the only female on Team Hooch, she’s also the smartest with the strongest work ethic. She loves her job, especially when she gets to pull everything off a table or desk. She is confident, playful, and always elicits laughter and applause.

In addition to Peck, the human cast of the series includes Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura, Carra Patterson as Jessica, Vanessa Lengies as Erica, Antony Ruivivar as Chief James Clark, Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier, Jeremy Maguire as Matthew and Becca Tobin as Brooke.

Nix is the Turner & Hooch series writer/executive producer. Josh Levy is co-executive producer. 20th TV, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.