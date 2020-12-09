‘True Blood’ Reboot In Works At HBO

HBO is developing a reboot of its hit vampire drama True Blood, Deadline has confirmed. The premium cabler has been working on a new version of the series for nearly a year.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 creator Jami O’Brien will co-write the pilot, and O’Brien also will executive produce. Original series creator Alan Ball also is attached as an executive producer.

The original True Blood is based on Charlaine Harris’ series of novels, The Southern Vampire Mysteries. The series aired for seven seasons on HBO from 2008-2014, winning a Golden Globe and Emmy during its run. It revolved around Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress living in the fictional rural town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and the late Nelsan Ellis also starred.

TVLine was first to report the news.