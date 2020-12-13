‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’: Read The Screenplay For Aaron Sorkin’s Historical Courtroom Drama

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (L to R) SACHA BARON COHEN as Abbie Hoffman, JEREMY STRONG as Jerry Rubin in THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020

Aaron Sorkin brings audiences back to the peak of the Vietnam War protests in the late 1960s with his courtroom drama The Trial of The Chicago 7. The Netflix film, which stars Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeremy Strong, follows seven activists as they testify against charges of crossing state lines and inciting violence outside of the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago.

Nearly after 13 years of working to bring the legal tale to screen, Sorkin’s buzzy film premiered ahead one of the most intense election years in recent history. Focusing on racial inequality, police brutality and America’s justice system, The Trial of The Chicago 7 hopes to shine a light on America then but, more important, America today.

The Netflix film also features Alex Sharp, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, John Carroll Lynch and Mark Rylance. Netflix shared that a majority of its cast, including Frank Langella and Michael Keaton, will campaign in the supporting categories for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Even with awards season creeping around the corner, Sorkin’s The Trial of The Chicago 7 cast and screenplay have both garnered buzz upon its timely release. If The Trial of The Chicago 7 takes home the best screenplay Oscar in 2021, the win would mark Sorkin’s second Oscar, following his first in 2011 for The Social Network.

