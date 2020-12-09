Trevor Noah & Jimmy Kimmel Knock Trump’s “Really F**king Dumb” Decision To Pass On Additional Pfizer Vaccine Doses As UK Begins Rollout

While residents in U.K. are getting their shots for the Covid-19 vaccine, late night hosts Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel fired theirs at President Donald Trump on Tuesday night as they criticized the former reality television star for his vaccine rollout plans.

The New York Times reported on Monday that the White House passed on a chance to secure more Pfizer vaccine doses for Americans. A now passed-on $1.95 billion deal to secure more Covid-19 vaccine doses for Americans who need it means a longer wait and a surplus for other countries.

“This may seem like it was a dumb decision by Trump but, if you take a moment to think about it, you’ll realize that it was a really f**king dumb decision by Trump,” The Daily Show host said on Tuesday night.

During his “Keeping Up with Corona” segment Noah not only expressed his continuous disappointment in the States’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which surges across the nation; he praised the various lockdown practices of other countries around the world. He highlighted South African officials’ literal calling out of people incorrectly wearing their masks and India’s physical punishment measures.

In India, those who are caught with their masks anywhere but over their mouth and nose are ordered by officials to exercise in public. In the streets, officials have those floating the Covid-19 rules perform sit-ups, push-ups and more.

“I would rather staple a mask to my face than exercise in public, that like all my grade school nightmares back to life,” Noah quipped. “Pull your mask down and next think you know you’ve got a personal trainer.”

Kimmel also took on Trump’s decision to pass on Pfizer’s offer, criticizing the president’s new confusing Operation Warp Speed executive order, which seems to confuse even officials part of the team. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host also poked fun at the newest Covid-19 case in Trump’s close circle. Jenna Ellis, an additional Trump lawyer testifying against the results of the 2020 election, tested for the positive for the coronavirus, months after she questioned the legitimacy of the Covid-19 virus.

“I’m starting to think that the virus has a sense of humor around all of this,” Kimmel joked.

See the late night segments below.



