Trevor Noah Examines President Trump’s Showers And Post-Presidency Living Arrangements

President Donald Trump is busy trying hard to secure his legacy, and one thing he is focused on is rolling back another of those pesky government regulations. Now restrictions that created low-flow shower heads and toilets are going down the drain.

“That’s what you need for a President,” said Noah. “At the end of the day, you can shower two minutes quicker. Because this law was about conserving water, I think it would be funny to put water restrictions back on while Trump is in the shower. “

Turning away from that image, Noah focused on the question of where President Trump would be enjoying his high-pressure showers early next year.

It seems that neighbors of his Mar-a-Lago estate have asked the city of Palm Beach to stop Trump from settling down there. They cite a 1993 document that transitioned Mar-a-Lago from a residence to a club, which contained a promise that Trump would not live there.

“That is a low blow,” said Noah. “You know how low it is if Florida rejects you as a citizen.”

Poor Trump, Noah exclaimed. The only places that would take him are places he wouldn’t enjoy, Noah claimed. “If he tried to live in the heartland, he’d be on a flight to Saudi Arabia the next day!