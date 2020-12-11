‘Transplant’ Renewed For Season 2 At NBC

NBC has ordered a second season of hit Canadian medical drama Transplant.

The network acquired the drama series in May, weeks into the Covid-19 production shutdown, and it has been a huge success ratings-wise since debuting September 1.

In its first season on NBC, Transplant has averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers overall in Live+7, with the premiere having grown to a 1.8 in 18-49 with digital and linear viewing. The series has scored as one of television’s most time-shifted shows through its NBC run, with each of its first seven original telecasts ranking as the No. 1 drama of the week in Live+3. In linear and digital viewing to date, Transplant is averaging 7.7 million total viewers, more than doubling its 3.5 million in Live+Same Day.

In its first season on CTV, Transplant was the most-watched Canadian original series, growing its viewership week to week.

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations



Transplant centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine. In addition to Haq, the series stars Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa. Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

Developed at CTV, Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series.