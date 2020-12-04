‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Another Beloved Character Returns

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes a detail about tonight’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

The promo for tonight’s fourth episode of ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy teased that “another person returns from Meredith’s past.”

As Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) continues to battle COVID-19, her dreams have been taking her to a beach where the love of her life, Derek (Patrick Dempsey) is waiting for her. Tonight, someone else Meredith was fond of who tragically died came back to see her. Leaning onto the railing of a lifeguard tower at the beach was George O’Malley (T.R. Knight).

Both were surprised but happy to see each other.

ABC

Knight’s appearance is part of a beach motif throughout the pandemic-themed Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy designed to bring joy to fans.

It kicked off in the season premiere with the jaw-dropping return of Grey’s original male lead Dempsey.

Asked after the opener what other beloved characters from Grey’s past may come back, series’ executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff said, “You have to tune in and see who comes to the beach. It’ll be a joyful discovery.”

ABC

Both Dempsey and Knight were original Grey’s Anatomy cast members alongside Pompeo whose characters were fan favorites. Knight left in Season 5; Dempsey departed in Season 11.

Dempsey’s McDreamy died after being hit by a semi-truck when he pulled over to help a family involved in a car accident. In a similarly selfless act, Knight’s O’Malley jumped in front of a bus to rescue a woman he didn’t know. At the time of his exit, Knight said that he felt his character “had expired” after getting less screen time.

Later tonight, Deadline will publish a Q&A with Knight and Vernoff that tells the backstory of George’s big return and answers burning questions about tonight’s episode. Make sure to check it out.