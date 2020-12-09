Click to Skip Ad
‘Top Boy’ Season 2 Begins Shooting For Netflix After Covid Delay

Top Boy
Netflix

Cameras are rolling on Netflix’s second season of Top Boy.

Ashley Walters and Kano announced the shoot in a short video posted to Twitter by Netflix, as well as on Walters’ Instagram account.

“We’re obviously shotting Top Boy,” he says from a dreary looking London trailer park. “You asked for it, we gave it to you.” Kano then flips the camera and adds: “There you go, Season 2. Netflix. Let’s go.”

Top Boy was originally due to film in the spring, but was delayed — along with countless other shows — by the coronavirus production shutdown.

The gritty urban drama is created and written by Ronan Bennett, with Cowboy Films producing. The second season is actually the fourth season, given the show first launched on Channel 4 in 2011.

