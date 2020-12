Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who played the memorable thug “ Deebo ” in the Friday and Next Friday films with Ice Cube , has died. The Los Angeles County Sheriffs department confirmed the death, but no cause has been determined. Lister was 62.

Deputies went to Listers’ home in Marina del Rey, Calif. shortly before 3 PM today on a wellness check requested by his friends. They entered the home and discovered his body. according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Mr. Lister’s death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner,” Medrano told CNS in a statement.

While Lister’s 6’5″ frame led to many intimidating roles, he also also had a memorable turn as President Lindberg in the sci-fi action film, The Fifth Element, and also appeared in the The Dark Knight.

Altogether, Lister appeared in more than 80 movies.

Before acting, Lister was a professional wrestler with the WWF, WWE and WCW. He appeared as “Zeus” and “ZGangsta” in the sports leagues, and played the character in the 1989 film No Holds Barred with Hulk Hogan.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.