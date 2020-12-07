Tom Pelphrey, Idina Menzel, Ryan Phillippe, Jacki Weaver Join ‘American Murderer’ Movie From Traveling Picture Show Company & GiGi Films

Ozark Season 3 standout Tom Pelphrey has been tapped to star as the infamous conman and fugitive Jason Derek Brown in American Murderer, opposite Tony-winner Idina Menzel, Ryan Phillippe and Jacki Weaver. Matthew Gentile wrote the script and is directing the indie, which is shooting in Salt Lake City.

The pic, which hails from the Traveling Picture Show Company and GiGi Films, is based on the true story of Brown, a charismatic crook who bankrolls his luxurious lifestyle through a series of scams. When his funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet and, in the process, becomes the FBI’s most unlikely — and elusive — top 10 fugitive. Phillippe will play the FBI agent tasked to hunt him down.

Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel will produce for TPSC alongside Gia Walsh and Kara Baker under the GiGi Films banner.

Pelphrey, who can be seen in David Fincher’s just-released Netflix feature Mank playing director, screenwriter and producer Joseph Mankiewicz, is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Menzel, set to star opposite Camila Cabello in Sony’s retelling of Cinderella, is repped by ICM Partners, Paradigm and One Entertainment.

Phillippe, repped by Gersh and MGMT Entertainment, can be seen on ABC’s new series Big Sky and up next stars in Justin Long’s directorial feature Lady of the Manor. Weaver was most recently seen onscreen in Penguin Bloom, which premiered at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, and Stage Mother, which won Best of the Fest Audience Vote at the Palm Springs Film Festival. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Elevate Entertainment.

TPSC recently wrapped production on Unplugging, a comedy with Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh, while GiGi’s latest film Zola, starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough, premiered at Sundance this year and is being released by A24.