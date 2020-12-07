Tom Lowell Tapped For New Position Overseeing Daytime Editorial At Fox News

Tom Lowell has been tapped as executive vice president and managing editor of news at Fox News, where he will oversee all daytime news editorial and news resources.

Lowell joined the network in 2003 and has a variety of production roles, including as producer and later senior producer of Fox News Live. He launched and helped create America’s Newsroom in 2007, which started with co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Megyn Kelly. He became executive producer in 2009.

In 2010 he launched America Live with Megyn Kelly and, after serving as executive producer for three years, launched the primetime The Kelly File in October 2013. In 2016 he was named vice president and managing editor of news and oversaw news gathering at the network.

Lowell previously was an executive producer at CBS affiliate WFSB-TV in Hartford, CT, ABC affiliate WCVB-TV in Boston and Fox affiliate WSVN-TV in Miami. He also served as news director at CBS affiliate WSEE-TV in Erie, PA.

Lowell will report to Jay Wallace, Fox News Media president and executive editor, who reports to Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

In a statement, Scott said, “A skilled journalist and talented producer, we’re beyond confident that under his direction, the network’s daytime news programming will continue to thrive for many years to come.”