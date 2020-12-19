Tom Hanneman Dies: FSN Studio Host And Minnesota Timberwolves Broadcaster Was 68

Tom Hanneman, a longtime sports broadcaster in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, died Thursday night. He was 68, but no cause of death was reported.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Tom Hanneman,” FSN said in a statement. “He meant the world to so many in Minnesota and across the nation. Out of respect for his family, we’re going to take all of the time necessary to reflect and properly honor this great man.”

Born in La Crosse, Wis., Hanneman attended the University of Minnesota. He wrote a letter to WCCO anchor Dave Moore when he was still in college, and was brought in at the station as a dispatcher. After 16 years of work as a producer, reporter and anchor at WCCO, he became a TV and radio host and reporter on the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves broadcasts.

He eventually became the Wolves’ television play-by-play voice, and then became the face of Fox Sports North, serving as the host for the Timberwolves, soccer’s Minnesota Wild, major league baseball’s Minnesota Twins, and the University of Minnesota’s Golden Gophers hockey pre- and postgame shows.

Hanneman also worked four seasons as the studio host of NBA Radio, covering NBA All-Star Weekend, the NBA Game of the Week, and expanded NBA playoff and draft coverage.

He was awarded the Upper Midwest Emmy Chapter Silver Circle in November 2020 and won five regional Emmy awards for his broadcasting.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor released a statement that read, in part: “Since the inception of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tom has been a broadcast fixture and voice of our franchise throughout the years. First on radio, then moving to television, his more than five decades of broadcast experience impacted generations of basketball fans. Tom’s grace, spirit and sense of humor was felt by all who came in contact with him.”