‘Mississippi Damned’ Director Tina Mabry Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Director, writer and producer Tina Mabry is the latest to sign to M88 for full-service representation. This marks the reteaming of Mabry and Gaby Mena, who was her longtime agent at Paradigm before he left to join M88.

Mabry is known for directing and writing the critically acclaimed 2009 film Mississippi Damned starring Tessa Thompson. Additionally, she was on the writing team for Fox’s adaptation of Angie Thomas’ book The Hate U Give directed by George Tillman Jr. Mabry is currently attached to direct the adaptation of the Edward Kelsey Moore’s New York Times bestseller The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat at Searchlight.

On the TV side, Mabry directed the Beast Mode pilot for MACRO/TNT and was also a writer and producer on Fox’s Proven Innocent. Her episodic directing credits also include Insecure, Dear White People, Pose and Grand Army. In 2017, Mabry won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for Amazon’s American Girl Mabry was also selected as one of eight female directors for the Women In Film’s initiative ReFrame Rise.

The news comes a day after Taraji P. Henson signed to M88’s growing list of clients. Mabry joins the company’s roster of powerful, authentic literary voices including Blitz Bazawule, Issa Lopez, Nikyatu Jusu, and Jayro Bustamante, among others.

Mabry will continue to be repped by Paradigm and Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.