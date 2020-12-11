Click to Skip Ad
Timothée Chalamet, Bruce Springsteen Call Their Names In New ‘Saturday Night Live” Promo

A reluctant Timothée Chalamet and an eager Cecily Strong recreate an awkward Call My By Your Name scene – no peaches involved – in the latest promo for NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Whatever mood is set is dashed with a perfectly timed third-wheel interruption by musical guest Bruce Springsteen.

Check it out above.

Another brief clip has Springsteen announcing the E Street Band as new additions to the SNL cast, with Stevie “Little Steven” Van Zandt offering to portray a certain well-known doctor previously played on the show by Brad Pitt.

This week’s SNL is the penultimate episode of 2020, with Kristen Wiig and musical guest Dua Lipa set to close out the year on December 19.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday, 11:30 p.m.  ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

 

Newswire

