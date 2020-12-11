Time Magazine Names Joe Biden And Kamala Harris As Person Of The Year

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year,” wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan was named Businessperson of the Year.

The announcements were made during Time’s first broadcast special, aired on NBC. Earlier today, BTS won Entertainer of the Year, and LeBron James was named Athlete of the Year.

The award was formerly called the Man of the Year, but was changed to reflect the changing cultural imperatives. The award generally goes to the year’s most prominent and impactful newsmaker, which has led to past winners like Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Ayatollah Khomeini.

The shortlist for the Time honor included Biden, President Donald Trump, Frontline Health Care Workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Movement for Racial Justice.