Range Media Partners Add Directors To Roster: Tim Van Patten, Niclas Larsson, Ricky Staub & Dan Walser, Corin Hardy, Cédric Jimenez

Range Media Partners has strengthened its filmmaker roster, signing Tim Van Patten, Niclas Larsson, Ricky Staub & Dan Walser, Corin Hardy and Cédric Jimenez.

Van Patten is the Emmy-winning director, creator/writer whose credits include Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos and most recently Perry Mason.

Corin Hardy Courtesy of Martin Maguire

Larsson is an award winning commercial director/writer; Staub and Walser are the creative duo behind Concrete Cowboy, which they wrote and Staub directed. Pic premiered at virtual Toronto and stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin.

Hardy is a filmmaker, illustrator, sculptor and writer whose credits include The Hallow, The Nun, and Gangs Of London. Jimenez is the French producer, director and writer behind The Connection, The Man With The Iron Heart, and Stronghold, which makes its debut on Netflix this Christmas.

The filmmakers stay with their agencies: Van Patten is repped by CAA; Larsson is UTA, attorney Warren Dern and commercial agent MJZ; Hardy is WME; Independent Talent Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; Jimenez is WME and Film Talents.