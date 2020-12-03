Tiffany Cross, Jonathan Capehart To Host MSNBC Weekend Shows

MSNBC is launching two new weekend shows with political analyst Tiffany Cross and Washington Post opinion columnist Jonathan Capehart.

Cross’ show will air Saturdays from 10 AM to noon ET starting on Dec. 12. Capehart’s show will start the following day, airing from 10 AM to noon ET. The shows will replace AM Joy, after Joy Reid launched her own show in MSNBC’s primetime lineup last summer. Cross and Capehart have served as fill in hosts since then.

In a statement, MSNBC president Phil Griffin said, “Jonathan Capehart has been a longtime member of the MSNBC family and his steadfast dedication to great journalism, along with Tiffany Cross’ fresh expert analysis, offer our MSNBC weekend morning audience the best of both worlds from two very different life and worldview experiences.”

Both shows will be based in Washington.

Cross has been a 2020 Resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, and previously was the D.C. Bureau Chief for BET Networks. Capehart joined MSNBC as a contributor in 2009. He is also an editorial board member of The Post and host of the podcast Cape Up. He interviewed former President Barack Obama and members of My Brother’s Keeper for a primetime special on MSNBC last month.