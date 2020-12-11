‘This Is Us’ Writer Jon Dorsey To Pen ‘Corduroy’ Feature Adaptation For Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount has brought on This Is Us staff writer Jon Dorsey to rewrite the screenplay for the film adaptation of the popular children’s book, Corduroy, by Don Freeman. Tim Story has long been attached to direct the film, which was previously set up on CBS Films. Walden Media is co-financing and co-producing the project.

Released in 1968, Corduroy has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, has been published in 12 languages. It tells the story of a small department store teddy bear with green overalls who, over the course of one night in a large closed mall, goes on an adventure to find his lost button, believing it will help secure the love and acceptance he’s always wanted.

Alex Ginno will produce alongside Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov of Walden Media who will serve as executive producers.

Dorsey’s coming-of-age comedy script The Kings of Cool landed on the 2018 Black List. It’s inspired by his father campaigning against Samuel L. Jackson for class president at a segregated all Black Highschool in the South.

He’s repped by 3 Arts and attorney Joe Weiner.