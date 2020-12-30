‘This Country’: Jason MacDonald To Recur In Fox Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Vampire Diaries alum Jason MacDonald is set for a recurring role in Fox’s This Country, Jenny Bicks’ and Paul Feig’s remake of the BBC comedy.

In the half-hour series, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Sam Straley) and their idiosyncratic surroundings. Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, YouTuber Krystal Smith and Justin Linville also star.

MacDonald will play Kelly’s (Holmes) father, Bobby.

This Country is based on the eponymous BBC Three series, which ran on the British public broadcaster’s youth-skewing network for three seasons from 2017-20. The BAFTA-winning series, which was written by and starred Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, was set in the Cotswolds in rural England.



This Country is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios, Fox Entertainment and Feigco Entertainment. Bicks, Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and the Coopers executive produce and Feig directs the series’ first three episodes. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will co-executive produce while Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason produce. The project falls under Bicks and Feig’s overall deals with Lionsgate Television, and the BBC Studios Los Angeles production arm and Lionsgate co-production partnership.

MacDonald is best known as Grayson Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries. Most recently he recurred on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias as attorney Tom Patterson and as Rexford Brown on Dynasty. He also recurred on BET+’s Bigger. On the film side, MacDonald just wrapped Sony’s The Man From Toronto opposite Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, directed by Patrick Hughes. He’s repped by Creative Drive Artists in Toronto, HRI Talent and Huxley Entertainment Management.