‘This Country’: Desmin Borges To Recur In Fox Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst, Utopia) is set for a recurring role in Fox’s This Country, Jenny Bicks’ and Paul Feig’s remake of the BBC comedy.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In the half-hour series, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Sam Straley) and their idiosyncratic surroundings. Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, YouTuber Krystal Smith and Justin Linville also star.

Borges will play Jimmy Jameson, the rival editor to Cheryl (Cash) in the town next to Flatch. Borges will join the series, currently filming in North Carolina, beginning in Episode 2. Feig is directing the series’ first three episodes.

This Country is based on the eponymous BBC Three series, which ran on the British public broadcaster’s youth-skewing network for three seasons from 2017-20. The BAFTA-winning series, which was written by and starred Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, was set in the Cotswolds in rural England.

2020 Fox Pilots & Series Orders

The role reunites Borges with his Cash, his former You’re the Worst co-star. Borges portrayed Edgar Quintero on five seasons of the FX comedy-drama. He also stars as Dan on the Netflix limited series Living with Yourself opposite Paul Rudd, as well as in films such as Private Life, alongside Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Molly Shannon, John Carroll Lynch and Denis O’Hare. Borges most recently can be seen as Wilson Wilson in Amazon’s Utopia, co-starring John Cusack and Rainn Wilson.

This Country is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios, Fox Entertainment and Feigco Entertainment. Bicks, Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and the Coopers executive produce. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will co-executive produce while Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason produce. The project falls under Bicks and Feig’s overall deals with Lionsgate Television, and the BBC Studios Los Angeles production arm and Lionsgate co-production partnership.

Borges is repped by Gersh & Suskin Mgmt.