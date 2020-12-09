TheGrio.TV Strikes Fox O&O Deal In 11 Markets Ahead Of Rebrand

TheGrio.TV, the newly branded broadcast TV network that is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has inked a deal with Fox to secure a spot on the company’s owned-and-operated TV station subchannels in 11 major markets beginning January 15, 2021. It comes as the network, which will feature African American-focused movies, sitcoms, dramas, concerts, talk shows, variety shows, game shows, news and lifestyle content, rebrands from Allen’s Light TV.

The channel will be available in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Minneapolis and Orlando, with the deal growing its reach to more than 100 million U.S. households via over-the-air broadcast stations, cable/telco/satellite platforms and digital streaming.

“The Grio – which means ‘storyteller’ in Africa – is the first platform to offer an online digital news destination, a free streaming app providing local news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment content geofenced to the user’s zip code, and an over-the-air broadcast television network,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “With the Fox owned-and-operated stations coming on board as our launch group, TheGrio.TV over-the-air 24/7 broadcast television network is now positioned for long-term sustainable success.”

Allen acquired TheGrio.com from NBCUniversal in 2016.