ABC Tops Tuesday Ratings With ‘The Year: 2020’ Special

As the networks relax in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, there has ben some fresh fare that pops up. On ABC on Tuesday night, that meant the ABC News special The Year: 2020, a recap of a year most equate to terms like “dumpster fire” or “trainwreck.” Either way, 2020 is one we will never forget– whether you want to or not. The special, hosted by Robin Roberts delivered a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.81 million viewers, which along with a To Tell the Truth repeat as a lead-in helped ABC win the night in the demo among the broadcast networks in Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers.

The Year: 2020 featured Eugene Levy, Kal Penn, Alyssa Milano, Tabitha Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe as well as NFL star Emmanuel Acho, Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, country star Brad Paisley, activist and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, comedians Joel McHale and Nikki Glaser, political commentator Michael Eric Dyson, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, and transgender rights activist Raquel Willis among others.

The CW had its own end-of-year special with Popstar’s Best of 2020 (0.1, 428,000), offering up the year’s biggest moments and trends based on polls from Popstar Magazine. The network’s night wrapped with Tell Me a Story (0.1, 293K), even with last week.

Elsewhere, it was reruns and repeats as far as the eye can see. CBS gave audiences encores of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted and was the night’s most watched network. NBC’s lineup included The Wall and Nurses, while Fox aired repeats of The Resident and Prodigal Son.