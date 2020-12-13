‘The Witcher’ Production Continues After Star Henry Cavill Is Injured On Set

Filming on the hit Netflix drama series The Witcher continues without its star Henry Cavill who is recovering from what is described as a minor leg muscle injury sustained during production on the hit series at Arborfield Studios, west of London.

Cavill is expected to be sidelined for a short period of time, with The Witcher filming around him. Like all productions, the series is scheduled to go on a holiday hiatus later this month. According to U.K.’s The Sun, which first reported the accident, Cavill hurt his leg while on an assault course, working at a height of 20ft while wearing a safety harness.

Production on The Witcher’s second season has been suspended twice. It first shut down in March when actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus. That pause stretched to mid-August as the UK went into lockdown over the spring. Filming was then halted in November following multiple positive COVID-19 cases.