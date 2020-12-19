‘The Wilds’ YA Drama Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon

Amazon Studios has renewed its first young adult series, The Wilds, for a second season. The cast made the announcement today on social media. (you can watch it below)

Getting into the YA space was a main priority for Amazon Studios President Jennifer Salke. Shortly after she joined the company, she ordered three YA pilots with two, The Wilds and Panic, going to series. The Wilds was the first to premiere earlier this month.

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash strands them on a deserted island.

The Wilds was created by Sarah Streicher who executive produces alongside showrunner Amy Harris, Jamie Tarses of Fanfare, and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions. Susanna Fogel directed and served as executive producer for the pilot. The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

The cast includes Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Sophia Ali, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Erana James, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards and Shannon Berry. The series films in New Zealand.