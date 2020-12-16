‘The Bachelorette’ Tops ‘The Voice’ Season Finale In Tuesday Ratings

Coming off the previous night’s “Men Tell All” special, ABC’s The Bachelorette delivered a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.26 million viewers Tuesday, matching the special and ticking down a tenth from last week’s episode. Despite the dip, the reality competition was No. 1 in the demo in early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers on a night that also saw the season finale of The Voice.

After a recap of the season, The Voice (0.9, 7.10M) crowned its winner for Season 19 and climbed two tenths, netting the night’s largest audience.

The two-hour Bachelorette was followed by the fall finale of Big Sky (0.6, 3.87M), which rebounded from last week’s stumble. The pair gave ABC the nightly win in the 18-49 demo.

On Fox, Cosmos (0.2, 1.19M) held steady, while NeXt (0.1, 862,000) fell to a new low as it preps for its series finale next week.

Elsewhere, CBS’ night was occupied by the special Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change (0.3, 2.18M), while the CW was steady with Swamp Thing (0.1, 704K) and Tell Me a Story (0.1, 372K).