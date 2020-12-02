‘The Upshaws’: Gabrielle Dennis, Page Kennedy Among Six Cast In Netflix Comedy Series

Gabrielle Dennis (Rosewood) Page Kennedy (The Meg), Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Empire), Jermelle Simon (Animal Kingdom) and Journey Christine round out the cast of Netflix’s multi-camera family comedy series The Upshaws. The join previously announced leads Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps and Kim Fields.

The series centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without any blueprints.

Dennis plays Tasha Lewis, the “say what she feels” neighborhood hairstylist and around-the-way girl. She had a baby with Bennie (Epps) while he was on a break. She’s a good mother and wants Bennie to step up and be a better Dad to their son, Kelvin.

Kennedy plays the affable “Duck,” Bennie’s (Epps) childhood friend and biggest cheerleader. Duck served a 7 year stint in prison after being involved in a heist gone bad — where Bennie got away. Now fresh out of prison, he works with a grateful Bennie in his garage and loves the Upshaws family, and now thanks to prison, the Lord.

(L-R) Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon and Journey Christine Netflix

Lyons plays Kelvin Upshaw, Bennie’s 13-year-old son, (who he had on a “break” with his wife with another woman). A bit of a troublemaker and schemer like his Dad, Kelvin struggles to find a place in the Upshaw family.

Spraggins plays Aaliyah Upshaw, the smart, precocious middle child in the family. Aaliyah wants nothing more than to grow up, leave Indianapolis and not be like her parents.

Simon plays Bernard Upshaw, the stiff and stuffy oldest son of the family (he was conceived while his parents were still in high school). Though Bernard has a loving relationship with his mother Regina and his Aunt Lucretia, he carries a bit of tension towards Bennie, who wasn’t there for him much growing up. He works as a UPS driver.

Christine plays Maya Upshaw, the 6-year-old baby of the family. She’s the apple of everyone’s eye and knows it.

Epps and Sykes executive produce with Regina Hicks (The L Word, Generation Q) who also serves as showrunner. Page Hurwitz (Wanda Sykes; Not Normal, Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready) and Niles Kirchner (Only One Mike) also executive produce.