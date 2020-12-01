‘The Undoing’ Finale Draws Largest HBO Audience Since ‘Big Little Lies’ Closer, Boosts HBO Max Engagement

The Undoing has made HBO history as the network’s first original series to grow consistently every week over the course of its season. And, fitting for the series created by David E. Kelley and starring Nicole Kidman, its finale’s series high 3 million viewers across all platforms on Sunday night became the most watched night of viewing for an HBO original series since the Season 2 finale of Kelley and Kidman’s other collaboration for the network, Big Little Lies, in 2019. Total multi-platform viewing for The Undoing increased 43% from last week and more than doubled premiere night numbers, while linear performance was up 42% from last week and up 168% from the series premiere.

On HBO Max, viewing of The Undoing Sunday night was up more than 80% week-to-week and was nearly 5 times higher than the viewership for the series debut night. The show ranked as HBO Max’s most-watched series overall last week, followed by new Max original The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco, which premiered to the largest audience of any original series on HBO Max to-date. Together, the two series helped drive record engagement on the platform, which translated into the largest number of weekly hours watched on HBO Max since launch.

On social media, The Undoing ranked as the #1 most social new scripted series across all of TV year-to-date as well as the #1 most social premium cable drama series year-to-date, according to Nielsen. The first episode has now surpassed 9 million viewers and still growing.