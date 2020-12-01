‘The Umbrella Academy’: Netflix & UCP Salute “Superhero” Star Elliot Page

Netflix is fully behind The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, who announced Tuesday they have come out as non-binary/transgender. Universal Content Productions, which produces The Umbrella Academy, also voiced its support for the star.

“So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!,” Netflix wrote today on Twitter in a reply to @TheElliotPage.

According to sources, Netflix is updating Elliot Page’s name on all titles they are involved with on the streamer.

In a separate post, UCP tweeted “@TheElliotPage your talents and inspiration know no bounds. Today, and every day, we join your fans in sending you our love and support!”

The Oscar-nominated Juno actor stars as Vanya Hargreeves on the popular graphic novel series Umbrella Academy, which is heading into its third season on Netflix.

Page announced their transition Tuesday on their Instagram page.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” Page wrote.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” they continued.

You can read their full statement below.