‘The Three Joaquins’ Latinx Family Drama Produced By The District In Works At ABC

ABC has put in development The Three Joaquins, a Latinx family drama from writers Jordan Heimer and Manny Figueroa (Stumptown, Step Up), Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District, and ABC Signature.

Written by Heimer and Figueroa, The Three Joaquins is based in part on Figueroa’s childhood experience. It centers on a wealthy and powerful Latinx family who have their Pasadena world turned upside down when the living proof of their father’s secret life arrives on their doorstep in the form of 16-year-old Tito, a kid who shares nothing with his family but their name.

Heimer and Figueroa executive produce with Fleischer and Bernad for The District. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

Figueroa & Heimer most recently wrote on ABC’s Stumptown and Starz’s Step Up. They are repped by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Matthew Wallerstein at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

Fleischer and Bernad are executive producers of NBC’s Superstore, which is currently airing its sixth and final season. The duo also are executive producers of The Bold Type on Freeform. Fleischer directs Sony Pictures’ upcoming Uncharted, which is slated for a March 2021 release. Bernad is executive producer of HBO’s upcoming limited series The White Lotus.