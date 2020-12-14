‘The Sopranos’ Cast To Reunite For New York Firefighter Fundraiser

The cast and creators of HBO’s iconic mob drama The Sopranos are reuniting for a live event to raise money for Friends of Firefighters, a nonprofit founded after 9/11 that provides mental health counseling, peer support and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families.

The two-hour event, to air Friday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on fundraising platform Tiltify, will feature Steve Buscemi, Lorraine Bracco, creator David Chase, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Tim Van Patten, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt, Steven Van Zandt and writer Terence Winter. The event will also include a live reading of a new sketch written especially for the fundraiser by Winter and Chase.

The livestream will live on Tiltify’s Twitch page. Donations can be made here beginning today.

The Sopranos, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary, ran six seasons from 1999-2007 and won 21 Emmy including two for Best Drama Series. Chase is returning to the world with The Many Saints of Newark, a feature prequel to the groundbreaking series. Alan Taylor directed it for New Line, and the late star James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini is playing the young Tony Soprano in the 1960s-set story.

The film focuses on Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), a mentor to young Tony as his own father, Johnny Boy, was grooming his son on a pathway to organized crime prominence. There are expected to be call-backs and shout-outs to numerous other series characters in the film, which is set in the earlier time period.