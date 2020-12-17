‘The Rookie’: ABC Cop Drama Adjusts Production Schedule Following Covid-19 Cases

EXCLUSIVE: The Rookie is modifying its production schedule after a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

Deadline understands that the ABC cop drama is going to reduce the shooting schedule for the rest of December as a result of the new cases, which were discovered through its strict health and safety protocols.

The positive tests came in the production’s Zone A, which includes cast, meaning that the L.A.-shot show, which is produced by eOne and ABC Signature, had to reconfigure its plans.

“The Rookie season three has moved to an alternate production schedule with limited production still underway, seeing the winter hiatus starting earlier than expected for most of the cast and crew following confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Zone A through a routine screening, in adherence with strict health and safety protocols,” a spokesman told Deadline. “Together with our partners at ABC Signature, eOne wishes to thank our incredible cast and crew – and we look forward to cameras rolling at full speed in 2021 as planned.”

This marks the latest positive cases of coronavirus for the drama after four members of the production crew tested positive in October, leading to a deep cleaning of the set.

Season 3 of The Rookie, which stars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Titus Makina Jr. and Richard T. Jones, is set to premiere on January 3. Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh also has joined the show, playing Doug Stanton, an 11-year LAPD veteran whose views prove to be polarizing at the Mid-Wilshire station.

It is exec produced by Alexi Hawley, Terence Paul Winter, Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg and Bill Norcross.

Creator Hawley said this month that the third season of the drama, which follows Fillion’s John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department, will challenge the status quo of cop shows on its return.

He said that the show would incorporate the ongoing conversations about police brutality sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd in May, and was working with Arisha Hatch of Color of Change, a team of activists committed to advocating for justice for Black people.